Ghost just made 3 nice updates to federation (and native sharing in general)

Ghost, the blogging engine that powers this site, just made 3 nice enhancements to the way your posts are natively shared to social media platforms.

Better fediverse usernames

When ActivityPub support rolled out recently, you were forced to have @index@yourdomain.com as your username, but now you can make the first part anything you want. I've updated my account to @matt@birchtree.me, and due to the magic of the fediverse, anyone following the old username is now magically following the new one. Cleaner, nicer, lovely.

Native sharing to Bluesky and Threads

There is now one-click enablement for native sharing to Bluesky and Threads now. When you enable each, a new account is generated for each platform and new posts will automatically get posted there. This site is now @matt.birchtree.me.ap.brid.gy on Bluesky and @matt@birchtree.me on Threads (although at time of writing, the Threads account isn't loading).

Images in fediverse replies

When someone on the fetaverse replies to one of my posts, I can reply from my Ghost interface, but previously I could only send text. Now they've added images as well. This one's probably the least exciting, but it's definitely worth a shout, and I'm happy to see it.

I'm happy to see Ghost continue to iterate on federation and making it dead simple to make sure your Ghost site is publishing to all the social platforms that matter. And of course, it's all opt-in, so you can share only to ActivityPub if you want, or all three, or any combination you want.