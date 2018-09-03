Last Monday I posted the first part of my Microsoft Surface Go review, a review that started out positive, but took a sharp turn when the conversation turned to performance. I enjoyed many parts of the Surface Go, but it was betrayed by a god-awful Intel processor that felt like it was being pushed to its absolute limit when doing literally anything. But I enjoyed some elements so much that I felt sad that I had to throw that all away just because it was too slow.

In my conclusion of the Go review I said:

If you want this hardware and accessory quality with decent performance, the Surface Pro is going for $599 right now and looks to be a much better performer for only $200 more. That may be a notable difference for some buyers, but I also think that computer will last you much longer.

I thought on that for a while and then saw that Microsoft had a bundle with the i5 model and a Type Cover for $799. I looked at my $630 in Surface Go plus accessories, and decided it was worth $170 to get a version of this I could actually use reliably.

So here I am, typing this into a Surface Pro, and while I’ll have a more complete review in the coming days, here are some of the benefits I’m getting from the small upgrade in price:

Intel Pentium Gold upgrades to a 7th gen i5 (an still fanless). 4GB RAM to 8GB. 64GB eMMC hard drive to 128GB SSD. 10 inch 1800 x 1200 (217 PPI) display to a 12 inch 2736 x 1824 (267 PPI). Windows 10 Home to Win 10 Pro (not really sure why that matters, but it’s a difference).

Worth noting that the one thing I am losing here is USB-C, which is actually quite annoying, as I really liked having that universal cable that I could do anything with, including charging. I can get USB-C by buying Microsoft’s $200 Surface Dock, but that seems insane. I’ll have to switch to the mini DisplayPort to run my external monitor, but charging will have to go through the proprietary Surface Connector.

I’ll have much more to share soon on this new device.

Its worth noting I returned the Surface Go (with like 2 days to spare on the return window). I don’t have 2 Surfaces…that would be insane.