Google Can’t Seem to Wait to Kill YouTube on Amazon Fire Devices

YouTube no longer available on Fire TV as Amazon signals lack of deal with Google

Amazon has gone ahead and disabled the YouTube app ahead of the impending January 1st deadline. The company is readying users for the shut down by directing them to visit the YouTube site directly through either the Silk browser or Firefox.

Not only is Google killing access to YouTube from all of Amazon’s Fire lineup, but they’re jumping the gun to get it off there as fast as possible. Losing YouTube on the Echo Show was one thing, but losing the main video platform most people use (especially young people) on your entire line of streaming devices is rough.