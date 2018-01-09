Google Consolidates All of it’s Payments into Google Pay

Bringing it all together with Google Pay:

Today, we’re excited to announce we’ll be bringing together all the different ways to pay with Google, including Android Pay and Google Wallet, into a single brand: Google Pay.

This is a long time coming and a smart move by Google.

The short of it is that Android Pay has been rebranded to Google Pay and they’ve brought payment buttons to the web so you can used your saved card data in Chrome. Also yes, it’s basically all the things Apple Pay already does but from Google.