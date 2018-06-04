Grading Apple on My iOS 12 Suggestions
Apple doesn’t answer to me, so this is of no concern to them, but I wanted to take a look back at my iOS requests to see how close Apple came to meeting them.
Performance
I asked for: Performance improvements, especially on older devices.
Apple delivered: ✅ Exactly this! iOS 12 is notably faster on all devices and was the first new feature they talked about on stage.
Battery
I asked for: Better battery life.
Apple delivered: ❌ No mention of battery life at all.
Notifications
I asked for: Grouped notifications, more compact display, and better controls from the notification itself.
Apple delivered: ✅ Basically exactly this! They grouped notifications on a per-app basis and they allowed for some settings to be changed (including blocking apps entirely) straight from the notification screen. I have my concerns with the specifics of this implementation, but it’s a great move.
Work and Home Apps
I asked for: The ability to mute apps when they are not relevant to me.
Apple delivered: ❌ Nope, all apps are treated the same.
Siri
I asked for: Siri in the cloud, so it works the same on all my devices.
Apple delivered: ❌ Not this at all. They enhanced Siri a bit, but not like this.
iCloud and Backups
I asked for: Better iCloud behavior when it comes to device backups.
Apple delivered: ❌ You’ll need to upgrade your storage to back up a single iPhone and you’ll like it.
Files.app
I asked for: More power, especially when it comes to external storage.
Apple delivered: ❌ Literally not a single mention of Files.app.
Picture-in-Picture on the iPhone
I asked for: Do it.
Apple delivered: ❌ They didn’t.
Messages
I asked for: Better suggestions and RCS support.
Apple delivered: ❌ They did neither. I even checked the expanded release notes to see if RCS was there, but to no avail.
OLED
I asked for: Support for OLED features such as always on screens and dark UIs.
Apple delivered: ❌ Nope, nothing. This was a big let down for me since they could totally do this and everyone would be happy, but they put their energy elsewhere this year.
Stay tuned for a piece on how they did compared to my watchOS 5 proposal.