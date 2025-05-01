Here we go…

Jay Peters reporting on yesterday's Epic vs Apple trial decision:

Epic Games v. Apple judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers just ruled that, effective immediately, Apple is no longer allowed to collect fees on purchases made outside apps and blocks the company from restricting how developers can point users to where they can make purchases outside of apps. Apple says it will appeal the order.

And in case you think the judge might have been about 50/50 on the case and barely went against Apple:

Gonzalez Rogers also says that Apple “willfully” chose not to comply with her previous injunction from her original 2021 ruling. “That [Apple] thought this Court would tolerate such insubordination was a gross miscalculation,” Gonzalez Rogers says.

The judge also referred the case to the US attorney to review it for possible criminal contempt proceedings.

All I will say is that for a decade or more I've been arguing that third party payments should be allowed in iOS apps, just like they are on the Mac because companies should have the right to run their business how they want, not just how Apple decides they should. And for a decade I've been told that this would be a disastrous change that would ruin iOS for people who wanted the "choice" of buying a phone without that ability. Now it's not hypothetical, so we'll see what happens.