I don’t know if these will be of use to anyone else, but I replicated the new California watch face from watchOS 6 in all 6 of its primary color schemes. Each one is over 3,000px wide, which is more than you should ever need. Feel free to use these as you see fit, and all I ask is you please credit me if you do.

Download the Dark Blue version

Download the Cream version

Download the White version

Download the Pale Pink version

Download the Black version

Download the Red version