I love the pieces, hate the whole

Heatmap News: Is There Really a Working Class Backlash to Biden’s Climate Law?

when voters are asked about the individual provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act, including EV subsidies, tax incentives to install solar panels and industry subsidies for wind and solar power generation, they support them by double-digit margins. A recent Washington Post-University of Maryland poll, for example, found that voters approved of the EV tax credit by a margin of 50-22. It is only when respondents are presented with the stark, all-or-nothing language beloved by the fossil fuel industry that they tend to balk, activating fears that AOC is going to personally repossess your gas-powered truck tomorrow morning

It’s the same story we saw with the Affordable Care Act a decade ago…people like the pieces of the legislation, but put them together and tell people that a politician they don’t like is backing them, and they say they hate them.

I know that this isn’t feasible in the current way Congress works, but it sure would be nice if we could have votes on smaller pieces of legislation and not these mega-bills that turn into whatever each major political party wants you to think they are.

While we’re at it, let’s see if we can stop politicians from campaigning on the benefits of laws (like this one) even though they voted against them. “Look at all the good I did for the proud people of [STATE], even though yes, I did spend months telling you it was evil and voting against it!”