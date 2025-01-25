I think OpenAI’s next app is a web browser

Casey Newton: Hands on With Operator — A Promising but Frustrating New Frontier for Artificial Intelligence

The experience revealed to me one of Operator’s key deficiencies: it can use a web browser, but it cannot use your web browser. This matters a lot, because your browser is already set up for you to use the web efficiently.

I think this is the problem The Browser Company thinks they can solve with whatever their next browser project is (RIP Arc), but now thinking about this after hearing Casey’s story, it seems clear to me that OpenAI is going to release a browser soon. Getting mainstream traction with a new web browser is near impossible, but if anyone in 2025 could do it, it’s OpenAI.