Independent investigation into Linus Media Group has results

Andy Edser writing for PC Gamer: Alleged Harassment and Bullying at Linus Tech Tips 'Not Substantiated' and 'False' According to Third-Party Investigation Organised by Tech Channel

Roper Greyel—the Vancouver-based legal firm specialising in labor and employment law—found the claims of bullying and harassment were unsubstantiated, and that allegations of a failure to address sexual harassment claims were false.

The allegations made last year were definitely concerning. I wouldn’t say I’m a Linus Tech Tips fanatic but I do enjoy some of their work; I find their coverage of Apple products especially interesting because they have a more cynical view of Apple’s decisions than the Apple-centric media that occupies most of my media diet.

Anyway, there was a lot of coverage of the allegations when they were first made and I know a good number of people in my social feeds now consider Linus Media Group (LMG) to be a toxic hellscape where employees are abused endlessly, but that doesn’t seem to actually be the case. From LTT’s tweet about the findings:

The investigation found that:



- Claims of bullying and harassment were not substantiated.



- Allegations that sexual harassment were ignored or not addressed were false.

And:

With all of that said, in the spirit of ongoing improvement, the investigator shared their general recommendation that fast-growing workplaces should invest in continuing professional development. The investigator encouraged us to provide further training to our team about how to raise concerns to reinforce our existing workplace policies.

One certainly doesn’t need to love LMG, but it does seem like a toxic work environment isn’t one of those reasons.