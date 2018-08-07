Instapaper Relaunches Their Premium Service

From the Instapaper blog:

To ensure Instapaper can continue for the foreseeable future, it’s essential that the product generates enough revenue to cover its costs. In order to do so, we’re relaunching Instapaper Premium today.

Good for them! I subscribed immediately because Instapaper is the only read-later service I can stand and I want them to be around for the long haul.

As a bonus, they have also brought support back to the EU. This comes a few months after removing service from customers in the European Union due to GDPR concerns. They say they have addressed those concerns and all is well.