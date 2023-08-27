Let the internet run out

Sometimes I read the last post in my Mastodon feed, and pull to refresh, and there’s nothing new to see. Other times I’ll read everything in my RSS feeds, so there’s nothing in my queue.

Then there are places like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, Reddit, and many more that will keep showing me more things forever. To them, the internet has no end. TikTok just takes it to the next level.

In a world where we all struggle with how much we use our devices (let’s be real, we mean our phones), I think it’s kinda nice to have some places that just give up and tell us, “my dude, you’ve read it all, go do something else.”