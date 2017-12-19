“Ron’s the handsome one” and Other Gems from a Computer Trying to Write a Chapter of Harry Potter

Botnik Studios ran the Harry Potter series through their machine learning keyboard and had it write a Harry Potter chapter of its own. The results are amazing.

“Ron’s the handsome one,” muttered Harry as he reluctantly reached for his. They cast a spell or two, and jets of green light shot out of the Death Eaters’ heads. Ron flinched.

“Not so handsome now,” thought Harry as he dipped Hermione in hot sauce. The Death Eaters were dead now, and Harry was hungrier than he had ever been.