Metal Gear Solid 2 Retrospective – The Tanker Mission

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of the Patriots is on of my favorite games ever and I decided to revisit it in 2019, documenting my feelings about it along the way. This first video takes us through the tanker mission that opens the game; basically everything before we get to Raiden.

All video was recorded from my play-through on the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection, with one small bit from the official 2000 E3 trailer. Music is from the official soundtrack, and title card is from official Metal Gear art from Konami.