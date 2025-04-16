Modding a Nintendo 3DS is precise, but doable in 2025

I went through the act if installing custom firmware on my New Nintendo 2DS tonight, and I wanted to shout out this guide for being absolutely spectacular. Not only does it have the best step-by-step instructions I think I've ever seen, it even has branches off the main guide for those who have something go wrong during the setup process. Truly, every button press is laid out in detail, with screenshots to boot most of the time. I knew exactly what was happening and what to do next at every step of the way, and that's often not something I can say when installing open source stuff.