More Birchtree is on sale this week

Just a quick post today to say that I am running what I expect to be my only sale of the year on More Birchtree. If you sign up for a year from now through Friday November 29, you can get a yearly for $35.

There is no coupon or anything, I've just updated the tier to be cheaper this week to make sure anyone who wants it can get it without dealing with coupons or anything weird.

Click here to sign up and thank you for supporting the site!

Be aware that subscriptions will renew at the standard $50/year.