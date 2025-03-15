They’re back, baby!

WTF is going on with US leaders pushing get-rich-quick schemes like memecoins?

I always love these "unnecessary" inventions.

Season 1 was spectacular, and I can't wait to see what they do in the second season

Mostly sharing this because it's interesting to see in all walks of life where rivals eventually go "wow, I used to hate you, but those were the good old days so we laugh about it now"

Hank Green doing what hank Green does

It's pretty amazing how old gaming graphics worked

This is such a clever way to make an old, shitty LCD TV look like an OLED

This dog falls asleep when it gets too excited. What a delight ❤️