Nebula Sans (and my new Jet Lag addiction)

My friend and Comfort Zone cohost Niléane recently recommended the series Jet Lag: The Game, and it's become my new obsession recently. I think the show is so fun, and Sam, Adam, and Ben have such a great dynamic. The show is on YouTube, but it's also on Nebula with early episode releases. If you're looking for a good place to start, I highly recommend the latest season, which features one of my favorite internet creators, Tom Scott.

Anyway, this is a long way to say Nebula released their own font today called Nebula Sans and it looks pretty nice and is totally free if you're looking for something new.