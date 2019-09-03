Night Sight vs NeuralCam (quick, incomplete comparison)

Here’s a shot taken on the iPhone Xs:

And here’s the same scene taken with the Pixel 3a:

Not so pretty right? Well here’s Google’s much lauded Night Sight doing its best:

And here’s NeuralCam doing it’s best in this same insanely low light situation:

Due to WordPress liking to cache images, you might not be able to see much of a difference beyond the Pixel photo looking a little brighter, but the Pixel photo is definitely better overall. It’s sharper and maintains more details than the NeuralCam shot. Not for nothing, but I had to hold my phone still for about 3 seconds with Night Sight and north of 10 seconds for NeuralCam.

This is not a take down of NeuralCam or anything, and I think it’s a really decent option for someone who has an iPhone and wishes they could get similar shots to those Pixel owners like to brag about. It’s the best app I’ve used yet for taking very low light photos with an iPhone.

And before anyone says it, no, this is not a very realistic shot I’d normally take a picture of, but it’s a good stress test for each mode. I’ll be doing a more comprehensive side-by-side in the coming weeks, but these single example is consistent with most of what I’ve been seeing after a few days with NeuralCam.