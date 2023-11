John Gruber: Trump’s Dark Plans for a Second Term

Trump and his supporters remain the biggest threat to America, and to the concept of liberal democracy itself, the world has ever seen. These are plans for a dictatorship, pure and simple.

Absolutely true, and something we need to remember going into the 2024 election cycle. Trump is a megalomaniacal maniac and we should remember how manic it was 2017-2020 when he was in office.