Nothing in your workflow is permenent

My friend and podcast co-host Chris Lawley just posted a video about how his relationship with the iPad has changed over time. I linked to this on social media and got a few replies from folks who said something to the effect of, "we told you so," which truthfully I just find obnoxious. The implication is that Chris was wrong to use the iPad for so much for so long, and now he's done "the right thing" by integrating a Mac into more of his work.

This isn't an isolated incident, which is why I'm writing about this. As someone who shares a lot about my tech life online, I get this sometimes as well. When I change from a simple app to a more complex one, I hear why obviously the more complex app that has more features was of course the right choice all along. Then in a few years when I go from that same complex app to a simpler app, I hear why no one actually needs that complexity. This meme (or origin I can't find, unfortunately) is a good example of this.

Without turning this into a 1,000+ word post, I'll just sum it up this way:

Your task manager will change one day

Your writing system will change one day

Your mail app will change one day

Your web browser will change one day

Your keyboard will change one day

Your computer will change one day

Your desk will change one day

Your physical capabilities will change one day

Everything will change one day

The fact these change doesn't mean you used the wrong thing, it just means your needs changed.