#OpenWeb is a new website from Michael Rockwell, and I think it’s a really great resource. The site essentially amounts to a collection of indie, solo bloggers who focus on Apple. You can either go to the site and check out links there, you can download the OPML file which will subscribe you to every site in the feed reader of your choice, or you can subscribe to the #OpenWeb feed and just get everything delivered wherever you want.

There are currently 22 websites on the page, and I have never heard of a few of them. If I wasn’t already included on the site (thanks, Mike!) then I would be petitioning to get on there.

Check it out!