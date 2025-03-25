OS updates should respect my settings

Tim Hardwick writing for MacRumors: PSA: iOS 18.3.2 Re-Enables Apple Intelligence if You Turned It Off

With new iOS software updates, Apple has been automatically turning Apple Intelligence on again even for users who have disabled it, a decision that has become increasingly frustrating for those that don't want to use ‌Apple Intelligence‌.

I'm sure there are reasons that make sense in the product rooms in Cupertino for why it could make sense to toggle Apple Intelligence on after a software update, but as a user I don't like any of them. Someone can correct me if I'm wrong, but I can't think of another setting on my devices that Apple changes on me with each update and I then need to go back in and turn back to my preference. My mouse acceleration, key repeat rate, and the million other settings on my Mac all stay the same, but if I turn Apple Intelligence off today, it might get turned back on when the next software update. That's just not right.

Coincidentally, my Windows PC has a similar issue, but it manages to be both better and worse than how Apple is treating Apple Intelligence. I don't use OneDrive, and I don't have it turned on in Windows. When I do a full reboot of my computer, before showing me the desktop, I'm greeted with a full screen takeover asking me if I wanted to turn OneDrive on. My options are "yes" and "remind me in 3 days". It doesn't change my setting or anything, but this is also super annoying. For what it's worth, this only appears when rebooting, not every 3 days when just unlocking the computer, so I don't see it a ton, but it's a big eye-roll moment every time I see it.

I understand that there are numbers people want to hit for product usage, but this ain't the way.