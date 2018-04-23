Podcast #77: Ideas are Always Better Than Reality

It’s always easier to look at an existing situation and suggest something that’s better. This is in no small part because ideas (especially if they fit in a tweet) don’t have to concern themselves with the trade offs that things do when they’re actually implemented in the real world.

This week is a case study in how this impacts the Apple Pencil charging situation, which some have called bad design. I disagree, and I only do so after working out the implications of making other choices. There are complications with ever product decision, and the challenge is in picking the path that makes the best compromises.

