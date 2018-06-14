Podcast #99: Auditing Your Digital Workflow

People have a tendency to always be looking for the latest and greatest software to do their work with. They want something new, something shiny. And while tools are important and when possible you should try to use the best tool for the job, this quest to always find something better will not magically make you better at what you do.

Photoshop doesn’t make your ideas any better. Ulysses doesn’t make your writing magically more profound. OnmiFocus won’t make your more productive on its own. But we sometimes tell ourselves this is the case. We think we can get out of a slump by getting a new, cool app to work with. That may lead to a temporary surge, it’s only temporary.

Focus on what tools remove friction from your life. That is my main motivator for software and I’m trying to get better at optimizing for that over looking for the new and flashy stuff.

