Project Tapestry from The Iconfactory

Project Tapestry is a new Kickstarter from The Iconfactory. Here’s how they describe it:

What if you had one app that gave an overview of nearly everything that was happening across all the different services you follow? A single chronological timeline of your most important social media services, RSS feeds, and other sources. All of the updates together in one place, in the order they’re posted, with no algorithm deciding what you should see or when you should see it. That’s what we’d like to build.

I don’t know if this is going to get funded or if I’ll love the final all, but The Iconfactory have a history of building great stuff and I think it’s worth encouraging apps like this.

If there’s one good thing about the Twitter cluster over the past year and a half, it’s that more open methods of distributing cool stuff have had a resurgence. Mastodon is my personal favorite example, but there are plenty of others; honestly I’m not sure I’ve seen so many people go, “whoa, RSS is still a a thing and it still rocks?!” than I have in the past year. There’s still value in apps tailor made around specific services, but we can also have things like Project Tapestry (think Adium back in the day) that bring disparate services together so that you can use one app to get caught up on whatever you want.

I’ll be watching this space with great interest.