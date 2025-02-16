Quick Reviews 1.0.5: the quality of life update

An update to my app, Quick Reviews, is rolling out now! After a lot of feature adds in the first few updates, I took this as a chance to clean up some bugs and improve a few elements that made the app a little annoying to use at times. Oh, and I did add one new feature, but shhhhhhh 🤫

Nicer design and haptics

The previous version of the app relied mostly on stock Swift UI elements, but I took the chance to enhance a few elements in this update. Buttons now have a more "puffy" design that not only makes them look nicer in my opinion, but also make them bigger in a few places to make them easier to hit.

I've also updated the review history list to just look a little nicer, although there is still work to do there one day.

Finally, I added haptic feedback to a few more places in the app, such as when you start a review, when Magic Mode successfully finds your movie/show, and when a few other actions take place throughout the app. I love these in other apps, and figured why not do them in my own?

New feature: import Letterboxd without a CSV

Added in the last update, my Letterboxd sync works well after you enter your account info, but people wanted the ability to pull in their older reviews without needing to do any CSV song and dance. Today I have a solution, and while it's not perfect, it should be helpful to some.

After you connect your account, you can view a list of your recent reviews. You'll see up to 50 reviews, and can pick and choose which ones you want to import into the app.

These will pull in everything, including any alternate posters you selected on Letterboxd, and it's very quick. This is limited to 50 because I don't have access to Letterboxd's API and need to use their RSS feeds, which cut off after 50 items. Better than nothing, though!

Removed setting for 30 day history

Free users will continue to get 30 days of history in the app, and paid users will get unlimited history. Previously, paid users could turn off extended history, but there's no good reason to do that so no one did.

And don't worry, as of this update, older reviews are simply hidden, not deleted, so if your subscription lapses and you renew it, your old reviews will still be there. Glad I found this one before the year was up and no one ran into this in production (even if I did in sandbox).

Export improvements

Yes, I continue to work on iCloud sync, but in the meantime, I'm making the manual exports better.

First is an easy one, with the file names now including a date so you know when that specific export was from.

Second, exports now include your design customizations, so you can bring those with you when you move to another device.

Text layout improvements

This is a silly one that a few people have run into, but if you make the text extra large or small, you could get into weird situations like this:

Well, now the 3 text elements on the review are aware of each other and will reflow based on how large each one gets. Here's the exact same review with the exact same text sizes in the new version:

You've already subbed, make that clear

This is a minor one, but if you're already subscribed, the item in the settings page now thanks you rather than implies you aren't subbed.

Bug fixes

Here's a few bugs I squashed:

Letterboxd usernames were stuck once you entered them, even if you turned off the feature

Fixed a race condition where Letterboxd sync on app launch would check your premium status and not wait long enough for a response from the system, and therefore not sync

Fixed a bug where custom review default colors weren't saving

Fixed a bug where some review customization inputs were always blue regardless of your chosen accent color

Fixed score labels in the settings showing the wrong values if you've never changed them

This release intends to mostly clean up issues, but there are surely a few bugs here and there, so I already have a fast follow update planned to catch any of those in the coming days. If you run into something, let me know via the feedback form in the app!