Some low-stakes misinformation spread like wildfire, and I got it wrong too

Giovanni Colantonio writing for Digital Trends: The Confusion Around $90 Switch 2 Games Proves How Broken the Internet Is

There’s just one problem: *Mario Kart World* does not cost $90, at least based on what we know right now. No currently announced Nintendo Switch 2 game appears to either, but it hasn’t stopped that detail from spreading on a fundamentally broken internet.

Regrettably, I got caught up in this as well, citing this $90 for Mario Kart World in my post a few weeks ago. Like many others, I’d seen the screenshot of the €90 price for the physical edition and extrapolated that out to being about the US version as well. And since I’d seen enough other people say it, that increase from digital to physical editions applied to the US as well. Apparently not, and it seems some portion of gamers took this to also mean all Switch 2 games from Nintendo would be $90 for physical versions.

Although what is going on with this “corrected” version of Inside Gaming’s article about $90 games? “NINTENDO SWITCH 2 GAMES WILL COST UP TO $98 FOR PHYSICAL GAMES WHEN CONVERTED FROM EUROS” is quite the way to frame the Euros price of games. Equally valid would be “IPHONE 16 PRO STARTS AT $1,300 WHEN CONVERTER FROM POUNDS.”