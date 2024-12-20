Somehow, more YouTube gems Posted by Matt Birchler 20 Dec 2024 — 1 min read Yup, we’re doing this again because you all seem to like them an honestly I kinda like making them 😊I love Answer in Progress, especially Sabrina’s videos, and she gets about as obsessed with anything she’s ever looked at in this episode (and that’s saying something)Boom, now you know how to make a Christmas bangerI choose to be optimistic about this one. First time I’ve felt that way for a DC movie since The Batman…and honestly not sure what before thatJohnny Harris has made a ton of good videos over the years, but this one about Saudi Arabia’s recent massive investments in construction is one of his bestI loved this conversation about why “working for free” isn’t always a bad thingThis 37 second film from 1985 was added to the national film registry this yearZero latency, wireless surround sound speakers…with lasers!I’ve already linked to this one, but hey, watching this for the 50th time is a guaranteed way to brighten your day, so who am I to deny you that joy?