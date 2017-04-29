Sony’s Q4 2016 results: Another record quarter for gaming sales

Another quarter, another record quarter for Sony’s Game & Network Services division. The company reported $14.73 billion in revenue (+6.3% over Q4 2015), which returned $1.21 billion in profit (up 52.9% over Q4 2015).

In terms of sales numbers, Sony officially moved 2.9 million PlayStations this quarter (+26% YoY), which concluded a 20 million unit fiscal year (+13% over 2015). That makes 2016 the best year for PS4 sales since its launch in 2013.

It’s not only hardware that’s improving for Sony, their software sales, both digital and physical, are listed as the primary reason for this increase in revenue. PS4 sales are up, which is great, but PS4’s average selling price in this quarter was lower than that of last year. PS4 Pro should have brought this up a bit, but the regular PS4 is $50 less than it was this time last year, Sony is making about 14% less gross revenue on each unit they sell.

As they have for the past few quarters, the company cites poor exchange rates to lost revenue. Their 6.3% growth would have been 16% on a consistent currency basis.