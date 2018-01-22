Sundar Pichai Does Not Regret Firing That One Idiot

Google CEO Sundar Pichai says he does not regret firing James Damore – The Verge

“I regret that people misunderstand that we may have made this for a political belief one way or another,” Pichai said. “It’s important for the women at Google, and all the people at Google, that we want to make an inclusive environment.” When pressed by Swisher on the issue of regret, Pichai stated more definitively, “I don’t regret it.”

I can’t help but like Pichai. I wish Google did a lot of things better, but for many reasons beyond this single instance, I think Sundar Pichai is the right guy to have at the top.