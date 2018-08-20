Surface Go and iPad (2017 model) Speed Test

My biggest concern with the Surface Go so far has been it’s overall performance. Things have sped up a little bit since I first got this, but it’s still not a very zippy computer. To see how it stood up to something more my speed, I compared it to an 18 month old iPad (non-Pro), which goes for less than $299 these days. The two devices are closer than I expected them to be, but if a speedy tablet is your goal, the Surface Go is not the best option for the price, unless you really need Windows on a Microsoft-made device.

