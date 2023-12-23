Swing back to the blog

Chris McLeod, Blogging is where it's at, again

Maybe I’m reading too much into it, but stumbling into such a trove of active blogs has enthused me about blogging as a medium again. It’s sparked a thought that through a combination of increased blogging activity, declining platforms, and increasing adoption of open standards to glue everything together, that maybe — just maybe — we can swing the web back towards the blog again.

There are few tech things I believe as strongly as these 2 things: