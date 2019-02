I have the supreme privilege of talking to Daryl Baxter about old video games on his never show, PAL Keys, lest week.

We recoded minutes after the Nintendo Direct and talked about the Link’s Awakening remake and the slew of other games announced in that beef Direct. We then jumped into one of my favorite games, Resident Evil 4, my favorite boss in any game ever, and why I love The Twin Snakes.