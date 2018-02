Apple Music is on pace to overtake Spotify in the US in 2018. This got me thinking about whether Apple is too late to overtake the likes of Hulu and Netflix in the video arena. They have an uphill battle, but giving the success of Apple Music, I’m reassessing how likely their odds are here.

Apple Music to overtake Spotify in US subscribers this summer as it hits 36M globally – 9to5Mac

Subscribe to The BirchTree Podcast here.