The BirchTree Podcast #53: HomePod, HomePod, HomePod

February 12, 2018 1 minute

HomePod is here and I’ve been using mine for a couple days now. It’s a very good speaker with some challenges when it comes to other aspects. If you literally just want something that sounds good, then this likely will fit the bill for you. But if you want a little more, or something that just keeps up with the other wireless speakers on the market, this has a few challenges that it needs to overcome.

