Chris Welch for The Verge: Apple’s AirPods Pro hearing health features are as good as they sound

Being able to use Apple’s $250 earbuds as a hearing aid is a huge deal for those who can benefit from this capability. That’s substantially less expensive than over-the-counter hearing aids from Jabra, Sony, and other brands. But the AirPods won’t be right for everyone. People with more severe hearing loss will still need to seek out other solutions (including those pricier products).

The article mentions battery life as one of the advantages of dedicated hearing aides, but honestly this seems like a remarkable addition to the AirPods you already use. It’s great to hear this has been implemented so well.

In a world of AI slop and app store policy controversies, this is the sort of thing that makes me like Apple so much. More of this, please ❤️