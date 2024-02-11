We’re all jazzed at first, the long game is still to be determined

Tim Urban: All My Thoughts After 40 Hours in the Vision Pro

It’s not just me. VR blows everyone away when they try it, but it seems to have a hard time hooking people for the long run. After a major wave of hype in the mid-2010s, VR receded into the land of subcultures. And the question is: Is there some fatal flaw to the concept of VR that will always prevent it from achieving mass adoption? Or are we some tipping point away from VR exploding into the stratosphere like the computer and smartphone?

The most common way experience I have seen with people trying VR headsets is that they have a couple weeks of “oh my god this is the greatest thing ever,” and then a few months later they go, “when was the last time I used that headset again?” We’re in the first couple weeks part of the timeline for the Vision Pro, and we’ll just have to see how things go from here; maybe it’s got legs, maybe it will end up in a drawer by April for most people.