We’re All Just Making Content for Google

How did Google get so big?—60 Minutes – CBS News

Jeremy Stoppelman: If I were starting out today, I would have no shot of building Yelp. That opportunity has been closed off by Google and their approach. Steve Kroft: In what way? Jeremy Stoppelman: Because if you provide great content in one of these categories that is lucrative to Google, and seen as potentially threatening, they will snuff you out.

In my second post of the day that’s basically a rehash of an older post, this is what I have been talking about for a while. As I said back in November 2017:

In short, Google once was a tool for getting people to content that we as creators made, but today it seems like we are just doing data entry in Google’s database to let them display nuggets of our content in their software.

If you have good data, Google will do its best to either beat you at your own game or scrape your site to display that content as their own.