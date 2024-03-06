What getting 217 Covid vaccines does to you

Benjamin Mueller for the New York Times: After 217 Covid Vaccines, Man Had No Side Effects and Robust Immunity

By the time the doctors first saw him, the 62-year-old man had received 215 doses of coronavirus vaccine, they said. Flouting their pleas to stop, he received another two shots in the next months, expanding his immunological stockpile to a combined 217 doses of eight different Covid vaccine types over two and a half years.

The man went hard, you gots give him that.

The man had seemingly never been infected with the coronavirus. He reported no vaccine side effects. And, most interestingly to the researchers, his repertoire of antibodies and immune cells was considerably larger than that of a typical vaccinated person, even if the precision of those immune responses remained effectively unchanged.

Incredibly, the guy cooperated with researchers once they discovered what he was doing, but he never gave an explanation as to why he did it.