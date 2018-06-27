When Passion Projects Pay Off (podcast #103)

Sometimes a passion project you do on the side pays off in your regular day-to-day life. I have had this happen a few times in the past couple years and I find it to be incredibly rewarding every time. I was reminded of this phenomenon this week as I had to step slightly outside my product shoes and do some iOS development work at my 9-5 job.

Passion projects give you new skills and you never know when those skills will be useful down the line. If you find something fun, do it now for fun and you might be lucky enough to have someone pay you to do it in the future.

