Who pays tariffs

Lee Morris of Fstoppers on how tariffs impact him, as someone who wants to make his stuff in the US:

This is a really good breakdown of how tariffs impact small businesses and why they aren't a great tool for getting manufacturing to come back to America (at least not if you want things to cost the same as they do now). The gaps in cost are so enormous that even 100-200% tariffs on some goods isn't going to make the choice any different on where to source parts.