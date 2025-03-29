Yesterday's 'golden age' turns into today's mess

Nick Timiraos for the Wall Street Journal: Corporate America’s Euphoria Over Trump’s ‘Golden Age’ Is Giving Way to Distress

Investors were caught flat-footed by Trump’s animus toward Canada, which wasn’t a part of last year’s election campaign. Global markets were then roiled by the fallout from the Oval Office meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which descended into a shouting match.



The spectacle led Germany to approve a once-unimaginable €1 trillion defense-spending deal—with contracts to go to European makers—in the blink of an eye. The package has sent up yields on German sovereign debt and could reduce appetite on the Continent for U.S. Treasurys.

This is pretty consistent with what I’m hearing inside my industry as well. Tons of actions taken by the administration are causing companies to rapidly shift how they’re doing business, only to then hear that the changes aren’t happening. Or maybe they are. We’ll see how POTUS feels tomorrow.

Now, CEOs who cheered Trump’s tax and regulatory cuts have grown increasingly pessimistic, though many remain reticent to speak out because of fears of public criticism from the administration.

So you’re saying citizens don’t want to speak freely out of fear of what the government will say or do to them? Well, I guess unless you’re Elon Musk…although he is the government now and he gets to lay down punishments how he sees fit. Good stuff…