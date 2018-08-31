You Already Have the Tools You Need

Matt Hauger – You already have everything you need to create stuff on the internet

[I]f you want to create stuff, you don’t need a new device. You probably already have everything you need to make stuff on the internet.

I’m a firm believer in getting the best tools for the job and that these better tools can indeed lead to better work. That said, you shouldn’t feel like you have to buy something new to start making something for the web.

You can write without paying up for Ulysses. You can publish without paying for a server or Squarespace account. You can podcast without a $100 microphone. You can post to YouTube from your phone’s camera (which you edit in iMovie).

Instead of Ulysses, try Byword or just TextEdit (Mac) or Notes.app.

Try posting to Medium or WordPress.com if you want to publish for free.

Go into a quiet room and talk into your iPhone with the built in Voice Memos app and you can get surprisingly good audio quality.

Your phone probably shoots in 4K, which is plenty. Just make sure you get a lot of lights in the room you’re shooting in, phones get pretty grainy video indoors.

Paying for things like Ulysses, Final Cut Pro X, a fancy microphone, and a Creative Cloud subscription can absolutely help you do more and improve aspects of your work, but don’t let the lack of any of that prevent you from actually doing the work now.