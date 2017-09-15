2017 iPhone Rumors Roundup

September 15, 2017 8 minutes

I thought it would be fun to look back on calendar year 2017 and judge all the iPhone rumors now that we know what the new iPhones actually are. I used only rumors that made it to MacRumors since it was the best “pulse” I think is out there for this sort of thing.

Overall there were 90 total rumors posted to MacRumors about the iPhone 8/X and 58 of those rumors turned out to be correct. Here are some standouts:

  • 64% of rumors were accurate in 2017, that’s up from 54% I found in 2016
  • May-July was a pretty great run for accuracy, 18/21 rumors were legit
  • February 9 was when we knew all 3 iPhones would have wireless charging
  • February 16 was when we knew there would be only facial recognition, not Touch ID on the best iPhone
  • February 21 was when we knew there would only be 2 storage sizes instead of the 3 we’d had for 8 years
  • March 3 was when we learned all iPhones would have sat charging via a USB-C to Lightning cable
  • April 17 was where we saw the first spot on schematic for the iPhone X
  • May 12 someone basically nailed the pricing of the iPhone X
  • September 9 is when we knew the iPhone X name. Only 3 days before the event! Seriously, this was not suggested by any inside source before this.

Below is a list of all the rumors I looked at as well a my verdict for whether they were correct or not. All this iPhone X news is still pretty fresh, so let me know if I need to change any judgements.

January

Overall: 3/4

February

Overal: 5/10

March

Overall 5/11

April

Overall: 7/15

May

Overall: 6/7

June

Overall: 6/7

July

Overall: 6/8

August

Overall: 8/16

September

Overall: 12/12

  1. All phones do indeed have fast charging via Lightning, but not all of them have 3GB of RAM. 