2017 iPhone Rumors Roundup
I thought it would be fun to look back on calendar year 2017 and judge all the iPhone rumors now that we know what the new iPhones actually are. I used only rumors that made it to MacRumors since it was the best “pulse” I think is out there for this sort of thing.
Overall there were 90 total rumors posted to MacRumors about the iPhone 8/X and 58 of those rumors turned out to be correct. Here are some standouts:
- 64% of rumors were accurate in 2017, that’s up from 54% I found in 2016
- May-July was a pretty great run for accuracy, 18/21 rumors were legit
- February 9 was when we knew all 3 iPhones would have wireless charging
- February 16 was when we knew there would be only facial recognition, not Touch ID on the best iPhone
- February 21 was when we knew there would only be 2 storage sizes instead of the 3 we’d had for 8 years
- March 3 was when we learned all iPhones would have sat charging via a USB-C to Lightning cable
- April 17 was where we saw the first spot on schematic for the iPhone X
- May 12 someone basically nailed the pricing of the iPhone X
- September 9 is when we knew the iPhone X name. Only 3 days before the event! Seriously, this was not suggested by any inside source before this.
Below is a list of all the rumors I looked at as well a my verdict for whether they were correct or not. All this iPhone X news is still pretty fresh, so let me know if I need to change any judgements.
January
Overall: 3/4
- CORRECT Apple to Forge ‘iPhone 8’ Chassis Frame From Stainless Steel Instead of Aluminum
- CORRECT iPhone 8 May Include Facial and Gesture Recognition
- UNKNOWN Apple Exploring Two-Step Touch ID and Facial Recognition System for iPhone 8
- CORRECT iPhone 8 May Use Apple’s In-House Inductive Wireless Charging Rather Than Technology From Energous
February
Overal: 5/10
- CORRECT All Three New 2017 iPhones to Feature Wireless Charging
- WRONG iPhone 8 Said to Feature Iris Scanner to Authenticate With Your Eyes
- WRONG iPhone 8 Said to Have Separate Wireless Charger, No Headphone Jack Adapter or USB-C Cable in Box
- WRONG iPhone 7s Said to Keep Aluminum Design as iPhone 8 Gets Glass With Stainless Steel Frame
- WRONG iPhone 8 to Feature 5.8-Inch OLED Display With 5.15-Inch Main Screen and Virtual Buttons Below
- CORRECT iPhone 8 Expected to Have 3D Facial Recognition Instead of Touch ID
- CORRECT iPhone 8 Will Include ‘Revolutionary’ Front Camera With 3D Sensing Abilities
- CORRECT iPhone 8 Said to Have 3GB of RAM and 64GB/256GB Storage Options
- CORRECT iPhone 8 With Longer Battery Life Said to Entice Those With Older iPhones to Upgrade
- WRONG iPhone 8 Will Have Curved OLED Screen and USB-C Connector
March
Overall 5/11
- CORRECT Ming-Chi Kuo Says All 2017 iPhones Will Have Lightning Connectors With USB-C Fast Charging
- WRONG Apple Has a Redesigned Fingerprint ID Solution For the iPhone 8
- CORRECT Nikkei Now Agrees ‘iPhone 8’ Will Have Larger 5.8-Inch OLED Display
- 2X WRONG ‘iPhone 8’ Could Reportedly Be Called ‘iPhone Edition,’ Ship Well After 4.7-Inch and 5.5-Inch Versions
- CORRECT 5.8-Inch iPhone Expected to Have Flat Display Despite ‘Curved’ Rumors
- WRONG 5.8-Inch iPhone Said to Have Curved Display, But Not as Curved as Galaxy S7 Edge
- CORRECT 5.8-Inch iPhone Affirmed to Have Mostly Flat Display With Slightly Curved Edges
- WRONG Apple’s iPhone 8 Said to Feature ‘Water Drop Design’ in Homage to Original iPhone
- WRONG ‘iPhone 8’ Still Expected to Launch in September in Limited Quantities
- CORRECT All Three 2017 iPhones Said to Feature True Tone Displays
April
Overall: 7/15
- WRONG iPhone 8 Predicted to Start at $850 to $900 for 64GB Model, $950 to $1,000 for 256GB Model
- CORRECT New Report Suggests Apple Could Delay ‘iPhone 8’ Launch to October or November
- CORRECT iPhone 8 Pre-Orders Still Expected in September, But Shipments Likely Delayed Until ‘Several Weeks Later’
- WRONG and CORRECT1 All Three 2017 iPhones Predicted to Have 3GB of RAM and Lightning Connectors With Faster Charging
- WRONG Potential ‘iPhone 8’ Render Shows Vertical Camera and Rear Touch ID, But Likely One of Several Designs
- CORRECT (this was a big one!) New Renderings Show an ‘iPhone 8’ Design With Full-Front Display and Minimal Bezels All Around
- WRONG ‘iPhone Edition’ Said to Have Polished Stainless Steel Frame Similar to Apple Watch, Vertical Camera for VR
- CORRECT Apple Will Still Include a Lightning to Headphone Jack Adapter With This Year’s iPhones, Says Barclays
- WRONG Another ‘iPhone 8’ Design Schematic Shows Vertical Dual Camera and Touch ID on Back of Aluminum Casing
- WRONG iPhone 8 Shell Render Features Vertical Dual-Lens Camera, iPhone 5-Style Body
- CORRECT (this is a spot on dummy unit) Dummy ‘iPhone 8’ Images Appear Online Suggesting Touch ID Embedded in Edge-to-Edge Display
- WRONG Ming-Chi Kuo Agrees iPhone 8 Will Launch in September With ‘Severe’ Shortages Due to Delayed Production
- WRONG Questionable Rumor Claims Apple Will Debut Two iPhones This Year, Not Three
- CORRECT Alleged iPhone 8 Schematic Depicts Dual-Lens Vertical Rear Camera, Hints at Wireless Charging
May
Overall: 6/7
- WRONG (but close) Rumors Persist About Apple Placing Touch ID on Back of iPhone 8
- CORRECT Severe Supply Shortages Again Rumored for iPhone 8 Due to Production Difficulties
- CORRECT New ‘iPhone 8’ Renders Shared Online Based on Alleged Leaked CAD Images
- CORRECT (they’re slightly off with the storage, but the prices were basically right on) iPhone 8 Predicted to Cost $999 For 128GB And $1,099 For 256GB, With No 32GB Model
- CORRECT Alleged Molds Purport to Show Relative Sizes of Apple’s 2017 iPhones
- CORRECT (rough, but very accurate) New iPhone 8 Dummy Video Surfaces as Third-Party Companies Start Developing Clones
- CORRECT ’iPhone 8′ Renders Offer Direct Size Comparisons With iPhone 7 and Galaxy S8
June
Overall: 6/7
- CORRECT (those look authentic to me) First Alleged iPhone 8 Part Leaks Surface
- CORRECT Apple Supplier Confirms New iPhone Models Will Be ‘Waterproof’ With Wireless Charging
- CORRECT Leaked iPhone 8 Screen Protector Includes Reduced Bezels and Front-Facing Camera Cutout
- CORRECT Supply Chain Evidence Mounts for Advanced 3D Sensing Abilities Coming to iPhone 8
- CORRECT New iPhone 8 Glimpse Combines Leaked Parts to Show Off What Device Might Look Like at Launch
- WRONG (it’s not in the box) iPhone 8 Expected to Include Faster 10W USB-C Wall Charger
- CORRECT (the measurements are spot on, the metal band is wrong) New Dummy Video Gives Yet Another Look at Prospective iPhone 8 Design
July
Overall: 6/8
- CORRECT Ming-Chi Kuo Predicts iPhone 8 Will Omit Touch ID Entirely, Come in Limited Color Options
- CORRECT All 2017 iPhone Models Said to Include Standard 5W USB-A Adapter, With Wireless Charger Sold Separately
- CORRECT Wireless Charging Accessory Might Not Ship Until After New 2017 iPhones Launch
- WRONG ’iPhone 8′ to Come in Four Colors Including New ‘Mirror-Like’ Option
- WRONG iPhone 8 May Feature Rear-Facing 3D Laser for Improved Autofocus and AR
- CORRECT Apple’s ‘iPhone 8’ Might Not Ship Until Late 2017, Side Button Touch ID Unlikely
- CORRECT iPhone 8 Infrared Face Detection and General Device Design Revealed in HomePod Firmware
- CORRECT HomePod Firmware Suggests iPhone 8 Split Status Bar, Tap to Wake and No Touch ID Under Display
August
Overall: 8/16
- CORRECT iPhone 8 Facial Recognition Will Likely Work With Apple Pay According to HomePod Firmware
- WRONG (no 60fps 4k on front camera) HomePod Firmware Suggests iPhone 8 May Record 4K Video at 60 FPS With Both Front and Rear Cameras
- CORRECT HomePod Firmware Suggests iPhone 8 Will Be Able to Scan Your Face Even While Device is Lying Flat
- CORRECT Leaked Foxconn Images Show Off Internals of iPhone 8, Including Wireless Charging Coil
- WRONG All 2017 iPhones to Come in Only Three Colors, Launch Simultaneously in September
- WRONG (as far as we know) Apple’s ‘iPhone 8’ May Mute Notification Sounds When the User is Looking at the Screen
- CORRECT, WRONG, CORRECT iPhone 8 Facial Recognition Appears to Support Payments, Multiple Faces and Third-Party Apps
- WRONG iPhone 8 Virtual Home Button Can Likely Resize and Hide Completely As Needed
- WRONG Alleged Foxconn Insider Claims Copper-Like iPhone 8 Color is Officially Called ‘Blush Gold’
- WRONG (I think the holes in the notch are wrong) Alleged ‘iPhone 8’ Component Leaks Continue With OLED Display Assembly, Lightning and Power Flex Cables
- WRONG ’iPhone 8′ Said to Come in 64, 256, and 512GB Storage Capacities, All With 3GB of RAM
- CORRECT iPhone 8 Event Date Rumored for September 12, With Device Launching September 22
- CORRECT ’iPhone 8′ Could Start at $999 for 64GB Capacity
- CORRECT iOS 11 Dock and Gesture Controls to Replace ‘iPhone 8’ Home Button Entirely
September
Overall: 12/12
- CORRECT ’iPhone 8′ May Include Option to Activate Siri By Holding the Sleep/Wake Button
- CORRECT iPhone 8 Manufacturing Issues May Lead to Extended Supply Shortages and Shipping Delays
- CORRECT OLED iPhone 8 Rumored to Ship Sometime After Standard iPhone 7s Models
- CORRECT Leaked iOS 11 GM Reveals iPhone 8 Features, Hints at LTE Apple Watch
- CORRECT iPhone 8 Camera Allows Users to Customize 3D Animated Emoji Using Facial Expressions
- CORRECT (first time anyone called it “iPhone X”) Latest Leak Suggests Apple Will Announce ‘iPhone 8’, ‘iPhone 8 Plus’, and ‘iPhone X’ on Tuesday
- CORRECT ’iPhone X’ Split Status Bar Leak Shows Off Animated Battery Icon and Screen Recording Indicator
- CORRECT KGI: All iPhone X Colors Will Have Black Bezels to Ensure ‘Better Aesthetic Design’
- CORRECT Details Emerge Regarding ‘Face ID’ Setup Process on iPhone X
- CORRECT iOS 11 GM Leak Reveals Details on Face ID, Apple Pay, Wireless Charging, and A11 Chip in iPhone X
- CORRECT iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus to Feature 3GB RAM, iPhone 8 to Have 2GB
- CORRECT A11 Chip’s 6-Core Architecture Highlights Apple’s Continuing Push Into Heterogeneous Computing
- All phones do indeed have fast charging via Lightning, but not all of them have 3GB of RAM. ↩