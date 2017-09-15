2017 iPhone Rumors Roundup

I thought it would be fun to look back on calendar year 2017 and judge all the iPhone rumors now that we know what the new iPhones actually are. I used only rumors that made it to MacRumors since it was the best “pulse” I think is out there for this sort of thing.

Overall there were 90 total rumors posted to MacRumors about the iPhone 8/X and 58 of those rumors turned out to be correct. Here are some standouts:

64% of rumors were accurate in 2017, that’s up from 54% I found in 2016

in 2017, that’s up from 54% I found in 2016 May-July was a pretty great run for accuracy, 18/21 rumors were legit

for accuracy, 18/21 rumors were legit February 9 was when we knew all 3 iPhones would have wireless charging

February 16 was when we knew there would be only facial recognition, not Touch ID on the best iPhone

February 21 was when we knew there would only be 2 storage sizes instead of the 3 we’d had for 8 years

March 3 was when we learned all iPhones would have sat charging via a USB-C to Lightning cable

April 17 was where we saw the first spot on schematic for the iPhone X

May 12 someone basically nailed the pricing of the iPhone X

September 9 is when we knew the iPhone X name. Only 3 days before the event! Seriously, this was not suggested by any inside source before this.

Below is a list of all the rumors I looked at as well a my verdict for whether they were correct or not. All this iPhone X news is still pretty fresh, so let me know if I need to change any judgements.

January

Overall: 3/4

February

Overal: 5/10

March

Overall 5/11

April

Overall: 7/15

May

Overall: 6/7

June

Overall: 6/7

July

Overall: 6/8

August

Overall: 8/16

September

Overall: 12/12