2018 iPhone Rumor Roundup

As I’ve done in 2016 and 2017, I have collected all of the rumors from MacRumors’ main feed in 2018 about the new iPhone lineup and have judged them based on how accurate they ended up being. You should really browse the list to see some of the things we were talking about throughout the year, but here are the highlights:

54% of all rumors were accurate.

36% of rumors from January to June were accurate.

76% of rumors from July to today were accurate.

August had the most new rumors (9).

March and May tied for the fewest new rumors (2 each).

July was the most accurate month for rumors (all 6 rumors were correct).

The name “iPhone Xs” was first reported by Mark Gurman and Debby Wu on August 27.

The name “iPhone Xr” was also first reported by Gurnam on September 10.

We knew the Xr model would not have 3D Touch all the way back on January 23.

We knew the exact screen size, resolution, and new color of the iPhone Xs Max on February 26.

We knew the Xr would be an October release on July 25.

There were lots of rumors about the iPhone SE 2, many of which I have removed from this list because they haven’t been proven true or false yet.

And compared to the last couple years:

54% of all rumors were accurate, which is the same as 2016 and worse than 2017 (64%).

The new phone names were leaked 16 days before the announcement, compared to 3 days before last year.

There were only 46 rumors this year compared to 90 in 2017 and 77 in 2016.

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September