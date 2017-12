Dieter Bohn has a great compilation of “Android tablets apps will be good soon” quotes. Here’s one:

Tablet-friendly apps are still few and far between — even the big Twitter web and app overhaul didn’t include any optimizations for larger form factors — and it does seem like everyone’s waiting for ICS to arrive before investing too heavily in redeveloping software.

That quote is just as true today as it was 6 years ago when this was published.