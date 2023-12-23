2023 was a big year for the fediverse. 2024 could be even bigger

David Pierce for The Verge, 2023 in Social Media: The Case for the Fediverse

It doesn’t make sense that we have a dozen usernames, a dozen profiles, a dozen sets of fans and friends. All that stuff should belong to me, and I should be able to access it and interact with it anywhere and everywhere.

Following David’s journey this past year to learn about and love the fediverse has been lots of fun to follow, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down going into 2024. With Threads getting in on the game, I’m expecting more attention on this world, as bigger companies and creative people find they’re able to do more and have more control over their destiny if they enable federation in Threads.