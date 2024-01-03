A splash of color

Chris Nicholas: A new blog for 2024

It’s been a long time since I’ve published a blog post, two whole years. Part of the reason is that it took too much effort to create posts for my previous blog. I needed better DX. A few nights ago, feeling inspired after reading articles by Pedro Duarte, Rauno Freiberg, and Lee Robinson, I decided it was time to start over.

I’ve never seen Chris’s work before, but he’s written some cool things over the years. I enjoyed this post and used his guide to help create an animated mist behind my site name over here (something something everything is a remix).

Tragically, this is the first blog I’ve run into in forever that doesn’t seem to have an RSS feed, so following along will be tough.