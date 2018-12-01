Add Tasks to OmniFocus with Siri (without having to say “in OmniFocus” every damn time)

I made a quick one-take (nice) video yesterday showing how you can make Siri and OmniFocus interact a little nicer. The big pain point with SiriKit apps right now is that you need to tell Siri what app you want to “do the thing” in too many cases. So to add a task in OmniFocus directly, you need to say “Hey Siri, remind me to take out the trash at 9PM in OmniFocus,” which is a little annoying.

Thankfully, OmniFocus (and a few other task managers like Things) have built in integrations to Apple’s Reminders service that allows you to do this much easier. Check out the video to see how to set this up (it’s basically zero work, I promise).